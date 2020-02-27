Diabetes is a progressive disease that worsens over time and with age, potentially causing pain or neuropathy in the feet, slow-healing wounds, kidney failure, blindness and more.
DIABETES FACTS
• Prevalence in US: In 2015, 30.3 million Americans, or 9.4% of the population, had diabetes.
• Undiagnosed: Of the 30.3 million adults with diabetes, 23.1 million were diagnosed, and 7.2 million went undiagnosed.
• Prevalence in seniors: The percentage of Americans aged 65 and older with diabetes remains high, at 25.2 percent or 12 million seniors (diagnosed and undiagnosed).
• New cases: 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year.
• Prediabetes: In 2015, 84.1 million Americans aged 18 and older had prediabetes.
Diabetes Relief (DR) is a revolutionary way to treat Type I and Type II diabetes, pre-diabetes or metabolic syndrome. DR treatments consist of administering small amounts of insulin over a 2-3-hour period, initially twice weekly, tapering down to one maintenance treatment per month. This is similar to the way a healthy pancreas releases insulin - in short pulses. DR restores proper pancreatic functioning and improves liver function as well.
While diabetes is not cured, complications are drastically reduced with DR, including over 90 percent improvement in neuropathy. Most patients can also reduce the number of diabetic medications they must take.
