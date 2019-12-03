Methylparaben. Propylparaben. Di-alpha tocopherol. These are just a few of the ingredients included in many of the 20 or so products labeled “Vitamin A” offered for sale in the U.S. Along with these stabilizing agents, they may also contain others such as BHA, BHT, sodium benzoate, sorbic acid and potassium sorbate.
And Vitamin A is just one example. Vitamin C can be sourced from different products such as corn, beets and sago palm, and users may be sensitive to one of its sources.
What about the tablet itself?
The process of creating the tablet itself may include ingredients that may or may not be on the label, including sodium benzoate, BHA, BHT, lactose, peanut oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil, fractionated coconut oil and cornstarch.
People are often concerned about using nail polish remover that contains acetone. But supplements are usually glazed, which means they’re coated with pharmaceutical glaze, resinous glaze or pure food glaze. All are shellac, which could contain more acetone than an equal amount of nail polish remover.
What you can do about it.
It’s ironic that you’re taking supplements to improve your well-being, while their very ingredients could be affecting your body negatively.
