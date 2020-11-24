1) Existing Home Sales are Accelerating
Existing home sales rose in August by 2.4% month over month to an annual rate of 6 million units - the highest level since December 2006. Sales surged nearly 11% year over year, affecting prices. The Commerce Department reports the median existing house price jumped 11.4%.
2) Inventories Remain Very Low
Nearly 1.5 million homes were on the market in August, down 18.6% from a year ago. At this rate, it will only take 3 months to clear out the existing home inventory, down from 4 months a year ago; a 7-month supply of homes is considered a healthy equilibrium. In August the average home was on the market for 22 days, compared to 31 days a year ago, reported the National Association of Realtors. Nearly 70% of the homes on the market sold in less than 1 month.
3) Interest Rates are at Historic Lows
While the tightness in the housing market could generate some demand, attractive borrowing rates have more than offset the higher prices. In September, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hovered near 2.87%, according to Freddie Mac. These rates will likely remain stable as the Federal Reserve has signaled that short-term interest rates will remain near zero for the next 3 years.
For more information on mortgages, interest rates and financing, contact Steve at Nation’s Lending, 520-612-0479, or stop in at 210 W. Continental Road, Suite 116A, Green Valley AZ 85622.
Corp NMLS # 32416