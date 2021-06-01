If you’ve been looking at buying a home, you’ve no doubt been shocked by how much new construction has gone up in price. In the past year, the cost of lumber has risen by 377%.
You read that correctly: 377%
In 2020, spending $50,000 on lumber would have built 10 homes and had some left over. Now, in 2021, 50K will buy the lumber to build just two homes and start on a third.
What’s behind the sky high prices?
In a word: pandemic. In 2020, we were all stuck in our homes becoming bored and restless. Many turned to projects like adding decks, additions, renovations, swing sets and more, all requiring wood.
Suppliers couldn’t keep up with the demand for wood, and a shortage resulted, and those who want the small supply of lumber have to pay more for it.
Cheap mortgages also played a part.
The low interest rates on mortgages - although mostly a good thing - caused people to seek home financing in record numbers. According to Forbes, in December 2020 single family housing starts reached their highest levels since 2006.
Blame the tiny beetle, too.
It takes two years to build a new lumber mill, and labor to staff them is hard to find.
And while everyone was worrying about cicadas, tiny beetles the size of a grain of rice destroyed 15 years’ worth of stockpiled lumber in British Columbia, and they’re still munching their way through the Pacific Northwest.
For advice on mortgage lending contact Nation’s Lending at 520-612-0479.
Nations Lending Corporation; NMLS #32416; For licensing information, go to www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. The interest on the portion of the credit extension that is greater than the fair market value of the dwelling is not tax deductible for Federal income tax purposes and the consumer should consult a tax advisor for further information regarding the deductibility of interest and charges.