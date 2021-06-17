The cost of housing has risen steadily since 1985, when it was $300/month, to today, where a recent survey showed the average older millennial (age 38-ish) spends $1,200 per month on housing, whether they rent or own.
Incomes have not kept pace.
Meanwhile, however, incomes have not kept pace with rising housing costs. So these same millennials are only taking home about $3,200, which calculates to them spending 37% of their take-home pay on housing.
Yet, the formula lenders use to determine how much prospective buyers can afford has not changed; it remains at 30% of income. This has kept many people out of the housing market.
And COVID-19 isn’t to blame, since in 2019, the State of the Nation’s Housing report by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies found that 37.1 million U.S. households paid over 30% of their incomes for housing. Of those, 17.6 million spent more than 50% of their incomes on housing.
It’s basic supply and demand.
The reason comes down to simple supply and demand. There is a low supply of available housing to buy and to rent, so prices can be expected to remain at their current levels and even continue to climb.
Low interest rates are the key.
Fortunately, with the current low interest rates, buyers can get more for their money. Renters, however, are still stuck with rising rents, which means it’s a good time to buy.
