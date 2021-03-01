Getting approved for a mortgage can seem like an ordeal that you have no control over. But, If you follow these tips, you can make sure you look like a good loan prospect.
Stay at your job 2+ years.
Hopping from job to job makes lenders wonder if you’ll be out of a job. Two or more years at the same job shows stability.
Make all payments on time.
Even one late payment can lower your credit score by 50 points! Pay bills in full or use automatic payments so you don’t miss any.
Hold off on the new car.
Don’t add any new credit purchases if you think you might be buying a home soon. Credit purchases increase your debt-to-income ratio.
Keep credit balances low.
Never max out your credit lines. If you don’t pay them off every month, keep their balances to 30% or less of your credit limits on each.
Be a strong saver.
While you may not need a 20% downpayment anymore, having savings gives you a cushion to pay bills if you lose your job or have unexpected financial needs like medical or repair bills.
For more information about your mortgage options,call Steve Oesterle today - 520-612-0479 - your local Green Valley Mortgage Lender.
