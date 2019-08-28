If you’re a veteran interested in refinancing your home mortgage, you should look into a VA Streamline loan, also known as a VA to VA loan or Interest Rate Reduction Refinancing Loan (IRRRL). The key aspects of VA Streamline loans are:
• You must be a veteran to qualify.
• You must have already used your original VA benefit.
• You can only use the benefit once for the current home
• Refinancing should lower your interest rate or change an adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) to a VA Streamline.
• No appraisal is required, underwriting will want you to be current on your loan.
• An email from the VA can be used instead of your Certificate of Eligibility.
• You don’t need to use your current lender.
• Can be done with no money from you by wrapping fees into the loan.
• A VA funding fee of .5 percent must be paid in cash or included in the loan, unless you are exempt.
• You can’t receive cash back from the loan.
If you’re interested in and eligible for a VA Streamline loan, be sure to shop around for the best rate. You’re under no obligation to stay with your current lender.
