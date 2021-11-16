If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Many people go to the doctor for annual checkups and keep their cars maintained but forget about one of their biggest investments – their homes!
The adage, ‘Pay a little now or pay a lot later’ applies to your home. Proper maintenance now can save you a lot in the long run.
Whether you’re trying to sell or not, it’s worthwhile to have a fall and spring checkup of areas such as:
• Heating and Cooling System. Changing the filter is not enough. Hire a professional to ensure it’s working safely and efficiently. If you need a new system, you may find your best deal in the fall when heating/cooling companies aren’t as busy.
• Roof. The blazing sun and high heat of summer can be tough on your roof. Did you know that roofers will give you a free inspection?
• Kitchen and Safety. Clean your range hood filter and the refrigerator’s compressor coils. Inspect fire extinguishers to make sure they’re in good condition. Test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace their batteries.
• Termites. Check for termites several times a year and call a professional if you see signs of infestation.
