With such a crazy housing market, do you really need a REALTOR®?
A REALTOR® is a licensed real estate agent who belongs to the National Association of REALTORS®, follows their Code of Ethics and has a fiduciary relationship with their clients.
This code requires them to serve the best interests of their clients, to act with professionalism and protect the public.
REALTORS® provide many benefits
• Housing experts. Local REALTORS® know the market and will save you time.
• Professional negotiators. They will fight for your best interests, prices and terms.
• Access to the MLS. The Multiple Listing Service has all the vital information on homes for sale to help you get a fair price.
• Know and follow the laws. Knowledge of real estate law ensures your transaction is legal in every way.
• Handle all paperwork. REALTORS® understand the complex contract and all the disclosures.
• Worry-free transaction. You will know everything was done right.
Green Valley’s current housing numbers
Currently, there are just 37 single family homes, 17 townhomes and 4 condos for sale in Green Valley and 10 homes in Quail Creek. Combining both areas, 124 homes are under contract right now. A total of 851 homes have sold in the past 6 months.
Have a Happy 4th of July and May God Bless America
