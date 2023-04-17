It seems like everyday, all we hear is bad news: higher Interest rates, inflation and now banking issues. So, the questions I get are: “What’s happening in the real estate market? And what’s going to happen in the future?”
Here’s what I know.
Inventory is still low
We’re starting to see more homes for sale, but inventory is still very low.
Green Valley: 95 single family, 50 townhomes, 14 condos for sale, and 69 single family, 61 townhomes, and 14 condos under contract
Quail Creek: 30 homes for sale; 32 under contract
In the past 6 months, 420 homes sold in Green Valley and another 49 sold in Quail Creek. This was over 160 fewer homes sold than in the same period last year.
Only 16 single family homes under $300,000 are available for sale. Just 7 have pools, and 5 have 3-car garages. Nice homes that are priced right still sell very fast. It’s still a great time to sell and to buy,
What will happen in the future is anybody’s guess.
Remember, the home you see today and plan to think about tonight is the same home that someone else saw yesterday and will buy today.
I have over 23 years’ experience selling homes in Green Valley, so if you need a Green Valley REALTOR®, call me, Scott Chancellor, your Local Green Valley Real Estate Expert, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-360-6973, Scott@MrGreenValley.comwww.MrGreenValley.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone