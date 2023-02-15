for sale

February has arrived, along with the snowbirds, which usually means lots of new buyers from colder climates. Instead, we have lots of questions about our current real estate market:

• Where are the buyers? Buyers are not flocking to our “Open Houses” like in the past. It seems that buyers are waiting, hoping for a better deal. My advice for buyers: If you find the right house, buy it now or somebody else will. Our inventory of homes is still low.



