February has arrived, along with the snowbirds, which usually means lots of new buyers from colder climates. Instead, we have lots of questions about our current real estate market:
• Where are the buyers? Buyers are not flocking to our “Open Houses” like in the past. It seems that buyers are waiting, hoping for a better deal. My advice for buyers: If you find the right house, buy it now or somebody else will. Our inventory of homes is still low.
• Why don’t sellers use local Green Valley Realtors? This question puzzles me, too. I think sellers don’t understand the difference. Green Valley is a special place. You need a local agent who knows the area and can give you and your home personal service. Tip: Don’t search online for a “Green Valley Realtor.” The 1st names that pop up are typically not Green Valley agents. Get an agent that lives in Green Valley.
• Why do buyers use online/out-of-state lenders? More deals cancel because of these lenders. There is little accountability with online lenders; they work on volume, not personal service. Find a lender with an office in Green Valley or the Tucson Area.
Green Valley Realtors are the experts at selling homes in Green Valley.
