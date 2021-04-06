Spring is here with its warmer days, but the real estate market is as hot as June. The question I get every day is, “What is happening in the real estate market, NOW and in the future?” This is a great question.
Here are the current Green Valley housing numbers:
There are fewer than 35 single family homes, 16 townhomes and 10 condos currently for sale in Green Valley, and Quail Creek has another 10 homes for sale. Meanwhile, 108 single family homes, 70 townhomes and 17 condos are under contract in Green Valley; Quail Creek has 38 homes under contract. In the past 6 months there were a total of 638 total sales in Green Valley and 124 sales in Quail Creek.
If you are looking for a single family home/townhome under $200,000, there are only 7 to choose from; and another 9 under $250,000. Our inventory of homes is at record lows.
The Green Valley real estate market is hot! What the future will bring is anybody’s guess.
Agents who don't work in Green Valley don't know our neighborhoods, home values or the GVR. Before hiring anyone, ask if they are members of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Board of REALTORS®.
