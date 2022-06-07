Green Valley home buyers and sellers are concerned about many things, but most give very little thought to the Purchase Contract. Yet, the Purchase Contract is the most important part of any home sale.
In Arizona, all home purchase contracts, and any changes made to them, must be in writing and agreed to by all parties. All Arizona Realtors® use the same standard contract that has been approved by the Arizona Association of Realtors® (AAR). It is designed to protect both parties in the transaction. If you are buying or selling, make sure you are using the AAR Purchase Contract.
I received a call from a gentleman who said he lost his earnest money to the real estate agent when he canceled a purchase agreement. I explained that agents never keep the earnest money; it is either returned to the buyer or given to the seller. It would be very rare that the agent would claim a commission on a canceled agreement.
If there is ever a question about the transaction, remember,
“It’s in the contract.”
Before signing any agreement, make sure you go over it with your agent. They know all about this contract and can answer all of your questions.
