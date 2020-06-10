Summer is here and it’s already very hot. This year is unlike many past years, though, because lots of our snowbirds have stayed in town due to Covid-19. Still, I get the same question whether it’s June or January: “What’s happening in the Green Valley Real Estate Market?”
The Green Valley market has always been quirky but it’s even quirkier now. We have been in a seller’s market for some time, but our market seems to have paused since the virus appeared.
Here are some of our current stats for Single Family Homes and Townhomes in Green Valley:
• Homes for sale - 158
• Home Under contract - 151
• Homes Closed past 3 months - 344
• Homes Closed past month - 96
These are pretty incredible numbers! So, as you can see, at this current pace we only have a couple of months’ worth of inventory.
Expect our market to take off again once people feel comfortable travelling to and from Green Valley. Local real estate agents are starting to hold safer Open Houses and are more careful with showings.
So if you are thinking of selling, it’s a great time to sell - and if you’re thinking of buying, do it now before the buying rush is on.
