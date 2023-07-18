We are halfway through 2023 and the Green Valley Real Estate Market is still as hot as our pavement. There are not as many buyers this summer but there’s still a lack of inventory.
Current housing numbers
For sale
• Green Valley - 72 single family, 52 townhomes, 12 condos
• Quail Creek - 16
Under contract
• Green Valley - 52 single family, 42 townhomes,14 condos
• Quail Creek – 16
Inventory is still low
• In Green Valley/Quail Creek only 9 single family homes and 20 townhomes are under $300,000.
• Only 10 have 3-car garages.
• If you want a pool, there are only 5 houses to choose from.
In the past 6 months, over 330 homes were sold in Green Valley and Quail Creek.
Tips for buying or selling in Green Valley
• Use a local Realtor, a member of the Green Valley Board of Realtors, with all the knowledge you need. Always ask if they live in Green Valley!
• Make an offer ASAP. Once you find the perfect home, make a good offer. Because if you don’t, someone else will.
Have a Happy 4th of July and May God Bless America
