For the past year, we have been in a seller’s market, and it looks like it will stay a seller’s market for the near future at least. The inventory of homes for sale is low. Prices are up. Some homes are being sold in just days on the market. Don’t leave money on the table; hire an experienced Realtor who knows your area.
These steps can help you get the most money for your home:
• Go for top dollar, but don’t overprice your home. Most buyers look at homes online first, and if the price looks unrealistic, they might not ever look at your home in person.
• Curb appeal is everything. Make a great first impression by giving your home that model look - get rid of all odors, tuck away clutter, and turn on the lights for a and bright and airy feeling.
• Take all offers seriously. Don’t worry if you get fast offers. With the lack of inventory, Buyers are waiting for all new homes that come on the market and look at them as soon as they hit the market.
• Have a plan for if you get more than one offer. Be ready to counter more than one offer.
• Get an experienced agent who knows Green Valley. Ask him how he plans to market your home in order to get the most out of it.
