With the lack of homes for sale in Green Valley, what’s a buyer to do? Buying a new home just might be the answer to this question. There are several new home builders in Green Valley. Pricing starts in the low 200,000’s and the sky is the limit.
The idea of “Getting It My Way” or “That New Home Smell” sounds fun, but it’s not always the case.
Here are some tips you should know:
• Have Representation. The builder’s sales counselor represents the builder, not you. They are trained to be nice but don’t be fooled, they represent the builder. On your 1st visit to the model center you must have your Realtor with you or you lose the right to have the agent represent you.
• Read All Documents. Be sure to read and understand all documents before signing. The contract is written to favor the builder. (See above) Ask questions!
• Understand The Builder’s Policies. The market is hot, so most builders are not inclined to make any changes. This is why you need a good Realtor who knows the process.
• Hire a Home Inspector. It’s the best money you will spend, assuring you the home was well built, or what needs fixing.
Follow these tips and buying a new home can be an enjoyable experience.
