The Real Estate Market here in Green Valley did not shut down due to Covid-19. While many businesses closed their doors, Realtors, lenders and title companies continued to work, but differently. We have changed how we do our jobs and how we work with our clients. It’s all about safety. For example, I have not done an “Open House” this past month. It’s all done by appointments. Fewer “Open Houses” means fewer showings.
What’s a Seller to do? Patience is the key.
The Inventory of homes is still low. Our market has been on a “pause,” but Green Valley is a great place to live, and that will bring new buyers here again before you know it. It’s not time to panic.
AND for BUYERS, - If you see that perfect home but are hoping the prices will go down, you better think again. Our area has been in a lock down for the past month, meaning fewer new buyers. Once this passes, more new buyers will be here ready to buy. It might just cost you that perfect home. Your opportunity is now.
I live here and I care about Green Valley.
