Spring has come and almost gone, our snowbirds are leaving and so will a lot of our Green Valley real estate agents. Whether you’re staying this summer or leaving, you need to get your home ready for summer.
Here are a few tips if you are leaving:
• Turn off the water to your home.
• Set your thermostat to around 87 degrees.
• Have someone watch your home.
• Let the Green Valley sheriff’s office know your home will be vacant. They’ll keep an eye on it at no charge.
If you’re staying for the summer, have your AC unit serviced; it’s always better to be safe than sorry in July.
A lot of Green Valley Realtors also leave town over the summer months. With cell phones and computers, these agents can make it seem like they never left town. BUT it’s always best to hire an agent who’s here in Green Valley for the summer instead of hundreds of miles away. They can meet you at the property quickly, attend Open Houses and give your home personal attention.
It’s all about getting the best possible service. You wouldn’t hire an agent who is summering in Wisconsin to show you homes here in June, so why would you list your home with that same agent?
