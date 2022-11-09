When selling your home, there are low-cost steps you can take to make sure it looks inviting and gives off a great vibe once prospective buyers enter. This is called “staging.”
Staging your home can sometimes be the difference between a great offer and no offer at all.
Make it look big
Sometimes less is more. To make your home look as big as possible, rearrange your furniture and remove extra pieces. Add color with new throw pillows in the living room, flowers in the entry and fresh fruit in the kitchen.
Use the “Rule of 3” in the kitchen and bathroom: only three things on each countertop and no more. Put the blender and toaster away. Unless you’re baking cookies for the open house, put the mixer away.
Set the mood
• Make your home light and bright. Open all window coverings and turn on the lights. Nobody likes a dark home.
• Turn on the air/heat. If it’s 104 outside, make the buyers want to stay and not rush off.
• Take down family photos. Buyers want to picture themselves in the home and not your family. Remember that you are selling, not buying.
It’s always important to “Shop Local” – Use a Green Valley Realtor
