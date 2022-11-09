home

When selling your home, there are low-cost steps you can take to make sure it looks inviting and gives off a great vibe once prospective buyers enter. This is called “staging.”

Staging your home can sometimes be the difference between a great offer and no offer at all.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?