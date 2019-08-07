The first question Realtors are always asked is, “How much is my home worth?” This is a tougher question than ever to answer. The housing market in Green Valley is continually changing. There are fewer homes for sale and our prices are trending upwards.
Though everybody likes to look on websites like Zillow, their “zestimate” values are often quite inaccurate. These large, impersonal websites don’t really know your home and our housing market.
Many factors determine a home’s value
There are many variables in finding the true value of your home, including:
• Size of house and individual rooms
• Interior features such as fireplaces and kitchen details
• Garage size
• Location
• Lot size
• Views
• Property condition and more
Websites lack the personal touch
No website will ever know all the specific details of your home because they don’t personally walk through it, see how it looks from the street, and the pros and cons of the neighborhood. The best way to find the value of your home is to find a good local Realtor who can put together a Competitive Market Analysis (CMA). This will give you a detailed look at your home compared with the other homes that are similar to yours and are currently for sale as well as those that have recently sold. Most agents will do this for no charge.
