Trying to sell or buy a For Sale By Owner home can be foolish. After all, if selling homes was easy, everybody would do it!
Realtors take extensive training and tests to learn all about selling real estate. Without that knowledge, you are risking errors due to:
• Home value – Most sellers don’t know the true value of their home, and using a site like Zillow is not the way to find out. A good, local Realtor will analyze recent sales and market trends.
• Lack of visibility – Without the Multiple Listing Service, which is exclusive to Realtors, the number of buyers who see that your home is for sale will be limited, and the right buyer may never see it.
• Liabilities – Most FSBO documents are vague and don’t state everything that must be disclosed.
• No representation – Who’s looking out for your best interests?
• Inspections and repairs – Inspections are often overlooked, causing more possible liabilities.
Does FSBO save you money?
By trying to sell your own home, you could end up losing money instead. For buyers considering a FSBO sale, you’re risking valuable protections Realtors provide.
You will be much happier using a Realtor who knows Green Valley, with less risk of lawsuits and liabilities.
