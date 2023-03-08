FSBO

Trying to sell or buy a For Sale By Owner home can be foolish. After all, if selling homes was easy, everybody would do it!

Realtors take extensive training and tests to learn all about selling real estate. Without that knowledge, you are risking errors due to:



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?