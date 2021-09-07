If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In a seller’s market, most sellers believe that all you need to do is put up a “For Sale” sign and their home is SOLD. But it’s not that easy. If you want to get top dollar for your home, condition still means everything.
Clean, remove and repair.
The condition of your entire property has a huge impact on selling your home at the highest price in the quickest time. To do that, it’s important to clean, remove and repair.
Clean - Give your home a thorough cleaning. The shine and fresh smell of a crisp and clean house cannot be overstated.
Remove - Take out excess furniture, personal photos, and any fixtures that aren’t included with the sale. Clean out pantries and hall and linen closets. Organize the garage. Make the kitchen inviting by removing all the clutter.
Repair - Fix items that aren’t in good working order. Don’t forget about the roof! Buyers in Green Valley avoid properties with lists of little repairs. If you can swing it, a fresh coat of paint and new carpet works wonders for appearance and freshening stale smells.
Make it bright and inviting.
When potential buyers walk through your front door, they should be greeted with a clean, bright, nice smelling space.
