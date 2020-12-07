I hope this is the last Covid-19 holiday season we ever have to go through, as we get ready to put 2020 behind us. We still have so much to be grateful for, including that the Green Valley housing market has stayed strong this year. The Covid-19 virus presented us with so many challenges that come with a major health crisis. But our real estate market hasn’t suffered the financial crises that so many other businesses have.
As real estate agents, we had to adapt how we do business to make it a safe environment. Today, the way we buy and sell is safer than ever. This has helped the real estate market stay so strong this year.
Current Green Valley Housing Numbers
Approximately 75 single family homes, 27 townhomes and 11 condos are currently for sale in Green Valley. Quail Creek adds another 14 homes for sale. Combining both of these areas there are 175 homes under contract.
In the past six months there have been over 636 sales in Green Valley and Quail Creek. Prices have gone up, but they are still quite reasonable.
I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
And May 2021 bring us all health and happiness !!!
