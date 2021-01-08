Looking back over the past year, you might be surprised about how strong our real estate market stayed. More homes were closed in Green Valley in 2020 than in 2019. Over this past year, there were more than 1,300 homes sold in Green Valley and Quail Creek.
The coronavirus turned out to be more of a health crisis and not as much of a financial crisis in 2020. One of the major factors in keeping our housing market so strong is that Green Valley is one of the best places to retire; it’s a very safe place to live.
Current Green Valley Housing Numbers
Approximately 69 single family homes, 20 townhomes and 10 condos are currently for sale in Green Valley. Quail Creek adds another 16 homes for sale. Combining both areas there are 145 homes under contract. Every month there seem to be fewer homes for sale. For an example, in the Las Campanas neighborhood, where I live, there are currently only 4 homes for sale out of about 1,450 homes.
Home prices have gone up, but they are still quite affordable. So if you are looking to buy or sell, now is the time.
May 2021 bring you much Joy and Happiness !!!
I have over 22 years of selling homes in Green Valley, so if you need a Green Valley REALTOR®, call me, your Local Green Valley Real Estate Expert, Scott Chancellor, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-360-6973, Scott@MrGreenValley.com www.MrGreenValley.com.