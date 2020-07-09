What is the best way to find that perfect home? Searching for a specific home online can be tricky. Everybody knows about Zillow, Trulia and many other internet sites.
What these sites are lacking is a way to find that specific home with information you can trust. These sites all have pretty photos but could be lacking accurate information. I get calls all the time from buyers looking at a home online that the information is not correct.
Our local MLS beats the others.
The best way to find a home on the web would be going directly through our local Multi Listing Service (MLS), the Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona (MLSSAZ). Most local agents should set you up with a portal so you can easily search online.
3 easy steps in getting to our local MLS:
• Hire a local Realtor®.
• Have an MLS Search set up.
• Turn on your computer and start searching.
What’s nice about these searches is they can be saved and you can go back and relook and not have to start from scratch each time. These searches will even notify you on homes as they become available. So you don’t have to worry about missing out on that perfect home.
It’s always best to get your information from the source and not a 3rd party.
