Thinking about selling your current home or buying that new dream home? The first thing you should do is hire a great local Green Valley REALTOR®.
How to determine if an agent is local
I see it over and over again. Agents who don’t work the Green Valley market are acting like they are Green Valley agents. These agents are unfamiliar with our neighborhoods (HOAs), Green Valley Recreation (GVR) and even our home values.
If you are unsure whether the agent you are interviewing is knowledgeable about Green Valley, one good question to ask is: Are you a member of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Board of REALTORS®?
Green Valley Housing Numbers
Fewer than 70 single family homes, 33 townhomes and 13 condos are currently for sale in Green Valley. If you add in Quail Creek, there’s another 27 homes for sale. In both areas there are 160 homes currently under contract. This may surprise you, but as you can see, inventory is very low and homes are still selling.
It’s a great time to sell and to buy. Inventory is still very low and the snowbirds are not here yet.
