If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Looking to buy a home here in Green Valley? With the lack of homes for sale, what’s a buyer to do? It might be time to think about buying a newly constructed home.
There are currently two home builders here in Green Valley and Quail Creek: Fairfield Homes and Robson. Both are quality home builders specializing in the Active Adult market. The new home market has been crazy with the fluctuation on the cost of material and labor, but they do have plenty of inventory.
Benefits of buying a New Home
• Personalize/Customize – make it your way
• Home Builder Warranties - no unexpected repairs
• Very energy efficient, lower energy bills
• “That New Home Smell”
The builder’s site agent represents the builder and not you. But you should be represented, too, so make sure you take your REALTOR® with you on your first visit. This will give you the peace of mind that everything was done correctly from the start.
Green Valley Housing Numbers
There are currently 54 single family/townhomes for sale in Green Valley/Quail Creek; 8 of these have three-car garages and four have swimming pools.
I sold new homes in Green Valley for 13 years for both Fairfield Homes and Meritage, so I know a thing or two about buying a new home in Green Valley. Call me if you need help, your Local Green Valley Real Estate Expert, Scott Chancellor, Associate Broker, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-360-6973, Scott@MrGreenValley.comwww.MrGreenValley.com.