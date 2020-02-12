We are in a seller’s market in Green Valley. With only around 200 homes for sale, even some small villas are selling for over $100,000. Our local new home builders haven’t produced much inventory over the past few years, so some homes are being sold after just days on the market.
Homes that are in great condition and priced right are moving fast. Some are selling at full price and in some cases above their asking price. If you find that perfect home you need to act fast.
How to improve your chances of getting the home you want:
• Know the Market: Look daily at new homes on the market. Have your Realtor set up MLS notifications.
• Be Ready To Buy: Have your financing in place.
• Act Quickly: When you find that home, make your offer quickly. If you don’t, somebody else will.
• Make Your Best Offer: This isn’t the market for low-balling offers. A good offer has the best chance of being accepted. A large earnest money deposit is helpful, too.
Good news for buyers: Prices are still relatively low and there are still some great buys.
Remember, the house you look at today and think about tonight is the same house somebody looked at yesterday and will buy today.
