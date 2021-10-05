If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I hear this question every day. Sellers are getting a bit nervous, thinking at some point prices will come down, and of course buyers are hopeful. At some point home prices will come down; it always happens. The best way to find out is to look at the current housing numbers.
Currently, 45 single family homes, 17 townhomes and 8 condos are for sale in Green Valley, and Quail Creek has another 15 homes for sale. Meanwhile, 60 single family homes, 44 townhomes and 5 condos are under contract in Green Valley; with 16 homes under contract in Quail Creek. In the past 6 months, a total of 644 homes sold in Green Valley and 91 in Quail Creek.
Only 3 single family homes/townhomes under $200,000 are for sale. Now that’s slim pickings!
If you compare the numbers from a few months back not much has changed. We do have a bit more inventory since some of our recently returned snowbirds have decided to sell while prices are high.
Prices in Green Valley are at an all-time high, so if the market is slowing down, I don’t see it.
