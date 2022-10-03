The Green Valley housing market is always complicated. Now we have higher interest rates, the stock market going down and inflation is up. So what is happening?
Current housing numbers
Green Valley homes for sale:
72 single family, 38 townhomes, 4 condos.
Homes under contract: 38 single family, 37 townhomes, 12 condos.
Quail Creek: 16 homes for sale; 9 under contract
Inventory is up
The inventory of homes is up about 25%. About 50% fewer homes were under contact over the past 3 months than earlier this year.
If you are looking for a single-family home or townhome under $250,000, there are only 13 to choose from and under $300,000 just 36 homes (10 more from three months ago). A few months ago, it was hard finding a home with a pool and now there are 5.
Market slower but prices hold
So the answer to the question is: Yes, the Green Valley Real Estate market is slowing down, but prices have been holding firm. I just saw a new listing in a neighborhood I specialize in. I believed it was underpriced by over $35,000 and it went under contract in just a few days.
There are good opportunities for both buyers and sellers.
