house

The Green Valley housing market is always complicated. Now we have higher interest rates, the stock market going down and inflation is up. So what is happening?

Current housing numbers



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?