f you own a rental home there are many things to consider. With our Green Valley real estate market at all-time highs, you may be wondering if it’s a good time to sell your rental.
Here are a few BIG reasons to sell now
• High Sales Prices - Real Estate Market is at an all-time high. This could be the time to maximize your profit.
• Maintenance Issues – enjoy life more without the worries of a major repair.
• Tenant Issues – everything from damages to collecting rents to the difficulty of raising rents.
• Taxes – Possible higher capital gains taxes in the future.
Here are some reasons not to sell:
• Monthly Income. Getting a rent check every month can be financially beneficial.
• Seasonal Rentals – Get top money with less wear and tear on your home.
• Fewer Rentals – With so many rentals being sold, you could get higher rents in the future.
• Appreciation – your home could be worth more if you wait.
It’s impossible to time the market just right. You can gamble on the future, or this could be the time to take advantage of today’s hot real estate market.
I have over 20 years of experience selling homes in Green Valley, so if you need a REALTOR®, call me, your Local Green Valley Real Estate Expert,Scott Chancellor, Associate Broker, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-360-6973, Scott@MrGreenValley.comwww.MrGreenValley.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone