At some point, your home may become too much to handle. Whether you are moving closer to family or to a smaller place, you are probably wondering: “What will I do with all my stuff?”
Hiring a professional estate sales company can make this tough chore a lot easier. Estate sales are not just for rich folks; your stuff is part of your estate.
Here are a few tips for the sale:
• Pick a good Realtor who will help coordinate the estate sale with the sale of your home.
• Remove the items you want to keep because they will sell everything and once it’s gone, it’s gone.
• If you’re selling for a deceased family member, check books, clothes and furniture for hidden money and valuables.
• Invite your family to take items they want so treasured keepsakes remain in the family to be cherished by loved ones.
• Interview several estate sale companies. Their fees are often around 30% of the sales, but worth it as they know current prices and how to run a sale.
• Donate the rest to a local thrift shop that will pick it all up. Be sure to get a receipt so you can claim a tax deduction for the donations.
