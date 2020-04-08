The real estate market is considered an Essential Service and is still operating. However, the way homes are being sold is changing daily.
Realtors, title offices and lenders are still working but all meetings are being done by appointment only, and many offices are closed to the public. No more walk-ins. Everybody is playing it safe.
What is the new normal ?
Home Showings: Realtors should carry disinfectant wipes and so should you. Wipe down everything before you touch it, such as door knobs and light switches. Don’t touch what you don’t have to. This protects you and everybody that comes in contact with the home.
Use Best Practices: Wash your hands, don’t touch your face and stay away from groups of people. Keep a distance between you and other people.
Our Housing Market is on a Pause: There shouldn’t be a big change in our market once this ends. This was not started by a financial crisis but a virus. Interest rates are very low, so if you see a home you want it’s still a good time to act.
This will pass and we will be back to normal before you know it.
