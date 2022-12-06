You might be surprised to know that December is the perfect time to buy a home in Green Valley. First of all, the good news is the inventory of homes in Green Valley has improved over the past few months!
And, there are great reasons to buy during this holiday season:
• Less Competition from other home buyers. Even though some of the snowbirds are here, the seasonal renters are not here yet. Most buyers are looking to buy presents, not houses.
• Motivated Home Sellers. Most sellers are selling over the holiday season for a reason. They want to make a move – and move on -- before the new year.
• Faster Closings. The title companies are not as busy this month and are looking to close homes before the year’s end.
• Motivated Agents. Agents aren’t as busy this time of year and will have plenty of time to give you lots of personal service.
• Holiday Spirit. Home sellers have that holiday spirit and, filled with good cheer, might be willing to make a better deal this time of year.
Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
And may 2023 bring us all health and happiness !!!
