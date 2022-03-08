Every day someone asks me, “What’s happening in the real estate market right now? And what’s going to happen in the future?”
These are great questions. Here’s what I know.
Still a record low inventory of homes for sale
Green Valley homes for sale: 55 single family, 25 townhomes, 9 condos; 97 single family, 58 townhomes, 15 condos under contract
Quail Creek: 8 homes for sale; 28 under contract
In the past 6 months 546 homes sold in Green Valley and another 89 homes sold in Quail Creek.
It’s a great time to sell!
If you are looking for a single family home or townhome under $200,000, there are only 3 to choose from. Under $300,000 just 26 homes are available.
As you can see, our inventory of homes is still at record lows, so it’s a great time to sell. And if you’re looking to buy, look quickly and submit your best offer.
So the answer to the question is the Green Valley Real Estate market is still hot. What’s going to happen in the future? That is anybody’s guess.
Remember, the home you see today and plan to think about tonight is the same home that someone else saw yesterday and will buy today.
