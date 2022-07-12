We are halfway through 2022. The summer is hot and so is our housing market.
With higher interest rates, rising gas prices, inflation, and the unsteady stock market, I hear the same questions every day:
“What is happening in the real estate market now? What will happen in the future?”
These are great questions.
Here are the current Green Valley area Housing Numbers:
For sale:
• Green Valley - 57 single family, 29 townhomes, 3 condos
• Quail Creek - 8
Under contract:
• Green Valley - 42 single family, 29 townhomes, 9 condos
• Quail Creek - 10
Only 6 single family and 21 townhomes are under $300,000; 11 have 3-car garages with the average price of $555,000.
In the past 6 months, 794 homes were sold in Green Valley and Quail Creek.
So, the answer to the first question is the Green Valley real estate market is still hot. What’s going to happen in the future? That is anybody’s guess.
Have a Happy 4th of July
