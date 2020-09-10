A recent Forbes magazine article listed Green Valley as the best place to retire in the state of Arizona and also one of the top 25 retirement cities nationwide in 2020. It talked about our great amenities like clean air, low crime, low cost of living, plenty of physicians and great weather.
These are things that we already knew. We can all be proud to live in such a nice community. Now that the secret is out, more home buyers will be coming.
If you would like to read the article I have a link to it on my website
The current Green Valley housing numbers may surprise you: fewer than 70 single family homes, 28 Townhomes and 20 condos are currently for sale in Green Valley. If you add in Quail Creek, there’s another 19 homes for sale. In both areas there are 145 homes under contract. As you can see inventory is low and homes are still selling.
Tips for Sellers and Buyers
• The inventory of homes is low, so it’s a great time to sell.
• If you find that perfect home, STOP LOOKING -- and put in your best offer in ASAP. Homes are going fast!
