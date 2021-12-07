If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
We never want to think about it, but there comes a time when your home becomes too much. Whether you are moving back closer to family or going to a smaller place, the question is, “What will I do with all my stuff?” The good news is the estate sale companies are back to work-as-normal, ready to sell your stuff for you.
Hiring a professional estate sales company can make this tough chore a lot easier, plus they keep up on the current pricing of items. Here are a few tips:
• Decide what you want to keep and remove those items. Remember once it’s gone, it’s gone.
• Invite your family to take what they would like, especially among family keepsakes they will treasure.
• Interview several estate sale companies. Their fees are usually around 30% of the sales.
• Remove anything that’s not for sale, because they will sell everything.
• If you’re selling for a deceased family member, check every item for money and valuables that may be hidden in books, clothes and furniture.
• After the sale, donate what’s left to a thrift shop that will pick it all up. Be sure to get a receipt so you can claim a tax deduction for the donations.
Wishing you all a Very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!!
If you need a REALTOR®, call me, your Local Green Valley Real Estate Expert,Scott Chancellor, Associate Broker, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-360-6973, Scott@MrGreenValley.com
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone