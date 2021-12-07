heirloom

We never want to think about it, but there comes a time when your home becomes too much. Whether you are moving back closer to family or going to a smaller place, the question is, “What will I do with all my stuff?” The good news is the estate sale companies are back to work-as-normal, ready to sell your stuff for you.

Hiring a professional estate sales company can make this tough chore a lot easier, plus they keep up on the current pricing of items. Here are a few tips:

• Decide what you want to keep and remove those items. Remember once it’s gone, it’s gone.

• Invite your family to take what they would like, especially among family keepsakes they will treasure.

• Interview several estate sale companies. Their fees are usually around 30% of the sales.

• Remove anything that’s not for sale, because they will sell everything.

• If you’re selling for a deceased family member, check every item for money and valuables that may be hidden in books, clothes and furniture.

• After the sale, donate what’s left to a thrift shop that will pick it all up. Be sure to get a receipt so you can claim a tax deduction for the donations.

Wishing you all a Very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!!

If you need a REALTOR®, call me, your Local Green Valley Real Estate Expert, Scott Chancellor, Associate Broker, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-360-6973, Scott@MrGreenValley.com

