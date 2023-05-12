Some sellers want an Open House all the time and others think it’s a waste of time. Real estate agents will tell you every home is different, and some are better candidates than others.
Lots of “lookie-loos”
Lazy agents know all the reasons not to do Open Houses.
It’s true that most who attend your Open House will be unqualified buyers, nosey neighbors and curious Lookie-Loos who have no intention of buying. In rare cases, there could even be some security and theft issues. And for some high-end properties, an Open House might not be the best marketing strategy.
I believe, in most cases, an Open House can be a great marketing tool, and a great way to open your home up to many buyers in a no-pressure situation.
Great reasons for having Open Houses
• Extra Exposure -get more than one buyer in your home at the same time.
• Lack of Pressure - buyers can look around as much as they want, without feeling pressured by having an agent showing them around.
• More knowledgeable agent - The listing agent knows all about how special your home is; the more the buyer sees your home the more knowledgeable they will be about all its special features.
• It’s Free - and you even get free advertising via the internet.
