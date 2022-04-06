Most people have never heard of Buyer’s Fatigue. But, if you’ve been looking for a home in Green Valley, there’s a good chance you have experienced it.
Buyer’s Fatigue is when you get overwhelmed in trying to buy a home without success. There are more buyers than homes for sale, and few homes for sale at some price points.
For an example: Green Valley currently has 1 single-family home for sale under $250,000 and only 5 under $300,000. Your offers keep getting beat by other offers and, in some cases, homes are sold before you can even get out to look. Some frustrated buyers even give up hope of finding that perfect home, and they stop looking.
What should a buyer do? Don’t get discouraged. Instead:
• Be patient,
• Make your 1st offer your best offer.
• Have all ducks in a row. Be ready to make an offer. No waiting.
• Get Home Alerts sent to you as soon as they hit the market. (A good Realtor can set this up).
• It’s OK to take some time off and regroup.
Remember, the home you see today and plan to think about tonight is the same home that someone else saw yesterday and will buy today.
