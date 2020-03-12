Whether you are buying or selling, choosing the right Realtor is one of the most important decisions you can make. Just as if you are hiring someone for a job, interview several agents.
If you are buying or selling in Green Valley, make sure you get a Green Valley agent who knows the area well. If you don’t know any local agents ask a friend or neighbor. Zillow is NOT the best place to find your next agent.
Key questions to ask:
How long have you been selling homes? You want an agent with successful sales experience. Sure there are some great new agents who will work extremely hard. But tangible selling experience is important, as most of what agents do is learned on the job.
How many homes have you sold in my neighborhood? Realtors that are known as experts in your neighborhood or market are especially appealing. They can be highly effective in their marketing efforts by knowing the niche and how to best reach potential buyers.
What is your marketing plan to sell my home? Each home is different and requires a customized sales plan. Their strategy should include advertising, open houses, the yard sign, and how the home will be shown.
Getting the right agent will make this an enjoyable (profitable) experience.
I have over 20 years of selling homes in Green Valley, so if you need a Green Valley Realtor, call me, your Local Green Valley Real Estate Expert, Scott Chancellor, Realty Executives at 520-360-6973, Scott@MrGreenValley.com www.MrGreenValley.com.