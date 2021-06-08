Buyers used to think that the best deals on Green Valley homes occurred in the summer months. The thinking was that, due to fewer people looking to buy and a lack of showings, panicked sellers would slash their prices.
Times are a’ changin’! Our inventory is at an all-time low and home prices are still surging.
Currently, there are just 29 single family homes, 13 townhomes and 7 condos for sale in Green Valley. Quail Creek has another 6 homes for sale. In both areas there are 172 homes under contract right now.
What’s a Buyer to do?
Tips for buyers on competing in this seller’s market:
• Submit your best offer up front. Don’t play the low-ball game.
• Make your offer as clean as possible; don’t ask the seller to pay for anything.
• If you are looking online, don’t request information from the website. These agents pay for these leads. The agent you talk with is probably not the listing agent and might not even be familiar with these Green Valley homes.
• Get a local Realtor to represent you. This is the best way to get all the information and the property you want.
I have over 20 years of experience selling homes in Green Valley, so if you need help, call me, your Local Green Valley Real Estate Expert, Scott Chancellor, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-360-6973, Scott@MrGreenValley.com www.MrGreenValley.com.