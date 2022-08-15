Have you ever wondered why some homes sell quickly while others sit on the market for weeks? Here are some common mistakes to avoid:
• Over or Under Pricing Your Home – An overpriced home keeps buyers away, while an underpriced home could cost you thousands of dollars.
• Using Bad Photos – Today’s buyers start their home search online, making decisions on what homes they want to see without having to leave their computers.
• Leaving Dirt and Clutter – One of the least expensive things you can do is clear away clutter and clean; buyers won’t spend time viewing a dirty home. Dirty and cluttered homes kill their value, leaving you with low-ball offers.
• Overlooking Outdoor Spaces – The patio, decks and yard around your home are as important as the indoor areas. As the first things people see, they can make a good or bad first impression.
In Arizona, we live outside. It’s an extra living room, so make sure it looks inviting!
• Hiding Problems – Buyers will find what you’re hiding, and wonder what other problems you are hiding.
• Neglecting Repairs – Buyers don’t want to do repairs and don’t want to buy your problems.
Always remember to use a local Green Valley Realtor. They are the experts on selling Green Valley homes.
