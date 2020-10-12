It might sound crazy but some villas are now selling for over $100,000.
There are two different areas with villas, Villas East and Villas West. These condos were built in the 1960s - 1 and 2 bedroom homes that are 588 sq ft or 698 sq ft - no garages and in some cases parking is not so close. The HOA fees run over $200 per month, which covers all the exterior maintenance.
Currently there are 11 for sale and 13 under contract; 41 have been sold over the past six months. Six of those villas sold for over $100,000 and 17 of them over $90,000.
Looking back 5 years ago to 2015, there were over 147 villas sold with over 90 of them selling between $30,000 and $49,000. As you can see, some villas have more than doubled and tripled in price.
These villas have appreciated more than almost any other home in Green Valley. Clearly, some people love them. But, if you spend a little more money for a larger home with a garage or carport, there are many great options out there.
No home, whether charming or grand, is right for every buyer.
