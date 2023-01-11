Looking back over the past year, you might be surprised to see how strong our real estate market stayed here in Green Valley. More than 1,130 homes sold in Green Valley and Quail Creek in 2022.
One of the major factors that kept our housing market so strong is that Green Valley is still one of the best places to retire in the USA. It’s a very affordable and very safe place to live.
Current Green Valley Housing Numbers
Approximately 86 single family homes, 55 townhomes and 14 condos are currently for sale in Green Valley. Quail Creek has another 20 homes for sale. Combining both areas, 70 homes are under contract. Our inventory of homes has been slowly going up over the past few months.
We are also seeing some lower pricing, but those special homes with scenic views, a 3-car garage or special features inside are still commanding above-market pricing.
Prices may adjust, but not crash.
Some people who want to buy are waiting for the prices to crash, but I don’t see that happening. Prices may experience some downward adjustment but nothing crazy.
May 2023 bring you good health and much joy and happiness !!!
