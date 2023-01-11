look

Looking back over the past year, you might be surprised to see how strong our real estate market stayed here in Green Valley. More than 1,130 homes sold in Green Valley and Quail Creek in 2022.

One of the major factors that kept our housing market so strong is that Green Valley is still one of the best places to retire in the USA. It’s a very affordable and very safe place to live.



