So what’s going to happen with the Green Valley housing market in 2022? I get this question all the time. Nobody knows for sure what the future holds, but it’s always fun to make some educated guesses.
Here are a few predictions for the coming year:
Housing Market will stay strong. The inventory of homes will remain low and probably stay this way through the coming year. I don’t believe it will be as crazy though; bidding wars should be a thing of the past. Buyers are not going to be panic buying, in the fear of missing out. Lower priced homes will still be in very short supply.
Interest rates will go up. Interest rates have been at all-time lows for years. I expect to see the rise in interest rates to help control inflation. If you are considering refinancing, now is the time. Don’t miss your opportunity.
Canoa Ranch to start up again. This one is a long shot, but I expect to see some movement in the land around the golf course at Canoa Ranch. These home sites will feature some of the best views of the Santa Rita Mountains in Green Valley.
Have a Very Happy and Healthy New Year !!!
