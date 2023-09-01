Most people believe they have two Medicare options: enroll in original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan. The truth is, there is much more to it than that.
Which Medicare Advantage plan is best for you?
Your insurance needs are not like anyone else’s, including your spouse’s. Maybe you and your spouse go to the same general practitioner, and you made sure that doctor was on your Medicare Advantage plan.
However, there may be a plan that gives better coverage on the specific medications you take. Or, your spouse may be a runner, but you’d prefer to exercise at a gym. Figuring out which plans cover your particular medications most affordably, or which plans have the benefits you’re looking for – such as gym memberships or vision or dental care – can be laborious.
Veterans have options, too
Many veterans think their only choice is to use their VA benefits and VA facilities. I want veterans to know they can use their VA benefits while also benefiting from a Medicare Advantage plan.
Don’t wait until October 15
Have your review done NOW – before the Medicare Special Enrollment Period begins October 15 – so you understand your current coverage and the benefits available to you.
