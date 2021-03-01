Attention all of you who don’t have to file federal taxes, and those who do file but wait until the last minute: This year, everyone should consider filing federal taxes and filing them early.
Get your stimulus payment without delay.
Even if you’re not required to file taxes, you may want to do it anyway. This could help you get your next stimulus payment without any problems. Looks like a third stimulus payment could come in March, so file NOW to avoid any issues. Also, if you did not receive any or part of the previous stimulus payments, you may be able to receive some stimulus payments by filing a 2020 tax return. None of the stimulus money is considered taxable income.
Don’t procrastinate this year.
If you normally put off filing your taxes, here’s why you should file early this year:
• The IRS is still behind from previous stimulus payments and refunds, and now that it’s tax season they may be further delayed. The longer you wait, the more your return might be sitting in the backlog.
• If you usually delay because you owe taxes, you can still file early and have until April 15 to make your payment.
For help with your taxes contact David Kreider at H & R Block: 520-625-8732, for an appointment.