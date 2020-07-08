Tired of being stuck at home and longing to go somewhere? While it may be a bit too early for actual travel, virtual visits can have a big impact on your mental well being. Here are some great places to “visit,” courtesy of the folks at Picture Rocks Travel and Travel Research Online:
See artifacts up close.
From Galilleo’s science museum in Italy to Oxford, England and several in the U.S. you may not have heard of, the world is full of museums whose websites offer virtual tours that are almost as good as being there. Plus you save yourself the effort of trekking on foot from one to another, if that were even possible. (www.atlasobscura.com search “museums online”)
Take a wild ride, or several.
Seniors, caregivers and kids, too will love having a virtual day in Disneyland without the waiting lines or heat. Don your mouse ears and pull up a seat as your computer takes you up, up and away on Peter Pan and Soarin’, braving the dips of Radiator Springs Racers and more. (www.elitedaily.com search “virtual Disneyland rides”)
Gasp at the majesty.
See the Great Wall of China (www.thechinaguide.com search”Great Wall of China”) and the Carlsbad Caverns (www.travelandleisure.com search “Carlsbad Caverns virtual tour”) from home in all their breathtaking wonder, without the need for backpacks and hiking shoes.
